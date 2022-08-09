Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan to conduct class on tricolour at govt school

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-08-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 15:40 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan to conduct class on tricolour at govt school
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will on Wednesday conduct a class on the development of the national flag at a government school, where he also studied, an official said on Tuesday.

The chief minister will interact with students and educate them about the tricolour, its importance and precautions to be taken while unfurling it, among other aspects, he said.

Chouhan will narrate the story of the tricolour in an easy and interesting manner and also tell the students about the purpose behind hoisting it in each and every household, the official said.

He reviewed the preparations for his class with senior officials, including the school education department's principal secretary Rashmi Arun Shami, tourism and culture department's principal secretary Sheoshekhar Shukla, the public relation department's principal secretary Raghvendra Kumar Singh and the chief minister's secretary M Selvendram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022