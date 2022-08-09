Left Menu

Arrange ad-hoc teachers' break such they don't face salary loss after rejoining: DUTA to DU colleges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 18:44 IST
Arrange ad-hoc teachers' break such they don't face salary loss after rejoining: DUTA to DU colleges
  • Country:
  • India

DUTA has urged the principals of DU colleges to arrange the one-day notional break given to the ad-hoc teachers after the end of their tenure in such a way that they do not have to undergo loss of salary after rejoining.

As per the rules of Delhi University (DU), an ad-hoc appointment is made for a maximum of four months. If the requirement persists beyond four months, a college can continue with the service of the teacher after giving them a notional break of one day.

''It has been brought to the notice of Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) that if the four months (120 days) term of some teachers working on an ad-hoc basis comes to an end on the day that may result in longer break than the one-day notional break, then in such instances teachers have to loose more than a day's salary,'' the DUTA said in the letter on Friday.

In the letter, the DUTA suggested the colleges to give the nominal break on the day prior to the completion of 120 days and allow their re-joining soon after the break.

The university currently has over 4,200 ad-hoc teachers in 66 colleges.

Last month, Delhi University directed its colleges to continue the services of existing ad-hoc teachers on usual terms ''for the time being'' in the 2022-23 academic session till regular appointments are made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1.7 billion years after the universe's beginning

Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1....

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022