Left Menu

Tezpur University gets A+ from NAAC

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 10-08-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 19:53 IST
Tezpur University gets A+ from NAAC
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Tezpur University has been awarded A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), placing it among the top seven per cent of Higher Educational Institutions (HEI) in the country to be granted such a rating.

The university scored a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.41 on a 4-point scale in its fourth cycle of Accreditation, a release said on Wednesday.

The varsity has been praised for its numerous strengths by the six-member NAAC Peer Team which visited the university between August 1-3.

The Peer Team especially appreciated the university for its well-maintained infrastructure and quality research and development, the release said.

Reacting to the NAAC grading, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University, Prof DK Bhattacharrya said, "This grade became possible due to consistent, integrated and organised efforts of all the members of the university. We must maintain this standard in the future days." The University offers UG, PG, PhDs and diplomas in 76 programmes across 27 departments.

Besides the domestic students, the varsity also has over 20 international students currently enrolled, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022