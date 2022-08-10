Left Menu

DU teachers stage protest, demand absorption of ad-hoc teacher

Hundreds of teachers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday seeking absorption of ad-hoc teachers working in various Delhi University colleges, the DUTA said. The central government should bring one-time BillRegulation in Parliament following DoPT norms and 200 point-roster to absorb the working ad-hoc teachers of Delhi University, Bhagi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 20:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of teachers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday seeking absorption of ad-hoc teachers working in various Delhi University colleges, the DUTA said. Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) president Professor AK Bhagi emphasised that the absorption of existing ad-hoc or temporary teachers will be a step towards restoration of equality, dignity of teachers and maintenance of the quality of higher education in the University of Delhi. ''The central government should bring one-time Bill/Regulation in Parliament following DoPT norms and 200 point-roster to absorb the working ad-hoc teachers of Delhi University,'' Bhagi said. DUTA vice president Professor Pradeep Kumar and secretary Dr Surender Singh demanded that the anomaly committee report by the University Grants Commission (UGC) should be immediately implemented to give relief to the teachers and restore the old pension scheme. PTI VA VA TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

