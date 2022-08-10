Rajasthan: ASI suspended, 2 cops shunted out for assaulting school owner in Bikaner

An assistant sub inspector was suspended and two other policemen shunted to police lines for allegedly thrashing a private school owner in Rajasthan's Bikaner district.

Superintendent of Police, Bikaner, Yogesh Yadav said an inquiry into the matter has been ordered. The probe will be conducted by additional SP Amit Budaniya, he said.

ASI of Gangashahar police station Bhawani Dan and the two constables assaulted the school owner for not issuing transfer certificate to a student, officials said.

