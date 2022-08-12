Left Menu

Over 4.5k teaching posts vacant in HP's elementary schools: Min

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 12-08-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 15:27 IST
More than 4,500 posts of teachers are lying vacant in Himachal Pradesh's elementary schools, education minister Govind Singh Thakur said here on Friday.

The minister was replying to a query raised by Congress legislator Asha Kumari during the question hour on the third day of the ongoing monsoon session. ''4,009 posts of Junior Basic Training (JBT), 371 posts of head teacher (HT) and 125 posts of Centre Head Teacher (CHT) are lying vacant in the state,'' Thakur informed the state assembly.

He said, the process to fill up 1,935 posts of JBTs is under process, whereas, the vacant posts of CHT and HT will be filled up under the currently underway promotion procedure at the level of deputy director of elementary education of concerned districts.

Total 15,632 posts of JBTs were filled up in the state so far, the minister added.

