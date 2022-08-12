Left Menu

UP: BJP Awadh unit chief Shesh Narayan Mishra passes away

Shesh Narayan Mishra, president of Uttar Pradesh BJPs Awadh unit, passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Friday morning.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-08-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 16:09 IST
UP: BJP Awadh unit chief Shesh Narayan Mishra passes away
  • Country:
  • India

Shesh Narayan Mishra, president of Uttar Pradesh BJP's Awadh unit, passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Friday morning. He was 66.

Mishra's family sources said he complained of chest pain about a week ago and was admitted to a private hospital here. Since his situation remained critical, he was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Institute.

He passed away at around 5 am, a source said.

According to BJP's Gonda district president Amar Kishor Kashyap, Mishra was born on September 8, 1956, and was introduced to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh during his education in Kanpur.

Mishra is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter and grandchildren.

Kashyap said Mishra will be cremated in Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to express his condolences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022