UP: BJP Awadh unit chief Shesh Narayan Mishra passes away

Shesh Narayan Mishra, president of Uttar Pradesh BJP's Awadh unit, passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Friday morning. He was 66.

Mishra's family sources said he complained of chest pain about a week ago and was admitted to a private hospital here. Since his situation remained critical, he was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Institute.

He passed away at around 5 am, a source said.

According to BJP's Gonda district president Amar Kishor Kashyap, Mishra was born on September 8, 1956, and was introduced to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh during his education in Kanpur.

Mishra is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter and grandchildren.

Kashyap said Mishra will be cremated in Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to express his condolences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)