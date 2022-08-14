Left Menu

Assam launches 1,000 model Anganwadi centres, plans 15,000 units by 2026

The chief minister also launched the Adopt an Anganwadi portal, aimed at providing philanthropists, non-governmental organisations, and citizens concerned with a platform through which they can contribute to the welfare of the society by adopting full or partial expenses of an Anganwadi centre.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-08-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 20:45 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday rolled out nearly 1,000 model Anganwadi centres constructed across the state and said 15,000 such units would be constructed by 2026.

Inaugurating a centre at the main programme held at the RB Higher Secondary School playground under Palasbari Assembly constituency, Sarma said that these model Anganwadi centres will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of parents living in the remotest parts of the state.

''Anganwadis are centres where physical and mental foundations of a child are built. It prepares the child for their journey towards the higher education system,'' the chief minister said.

It is very important that there is proper infrastructure in place to take forward the Anganwadi system in the state, he added.

''It is with this in mind that we started the project of constructing model Anganwadi centres across the state. I appeal to all parents to enrol their eligible wards in these model centres,'' Sarma said.

Building an Anganwadi centre should be considered as important as constructing a new medical or engineering college as it is from these centres that doctors and engineers of tomorrow will emerge, Sarma said. The chief minister also launched the 'Adopt an Anganwadi' portal, aimed at providing philanthropists, non-governmental organisations, and citizens concerned with a platform through which they can contribute to the welfare of the society by adopting full or partial expenses of an Anganwadi centre.

