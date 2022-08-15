Left Menu

Jamia carrying Indian traditions forward, making country progressive: VC

Along with carrying forward the Indian traditions with diligence, Jamia Millia Islamia is playing an essential role in building a progressive, powerful and respectable country, Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said on Monday. The university is playing an important and unique role in making the country progressive, powerful and respectable.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 19:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Along with carrying forward the Indian traditions with diligence, Jamia Millia Islamia is playing an essential role in building a progressive, powerful and respectable country, Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said on Monday. The VC was speaking at the 76th Independence Day celebration at the varsity under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

''JMI is carrying forward the proud traditions of the country with diligence. The university is playing an important and unique role in making the country progressive, powerful and respectable. We all know that the progress of the nation is the progress of all of us,'' she said.

She said that we are very happy that every step taken by JMI for the progress of the nation has always been worthy of the praise of the government.

''We all are playing an important role in nation building through our hard work. The university has achieved 3rd rank in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and the credit goes to all of you,'' Akhtar added.

JMI VC and Chief Guest of the function Ved Mani Tiwari, COO and Officiating CEO, National Skill Development Council (NSDC) hoisted the tricolour at the forecourt of M.A. Ansari Auditorium of the university.

The hoisting of the national flag was followed by the singing of the National Anthem by students and staff of the university.

Top achievers in UPSC Civil Services Exams (CSE) from the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), JMI this year were also felicitated during the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

