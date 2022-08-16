Left Menu

Migrant labourer found dead in field near Ambala Cantt

Sub Inspector of police, Saha Police station, Ashok Kumar said they received information about the body lying in the fields of Tepla village on Monday evening. The cause of the death has not been established so far, he said, adding police are probing the case from various angles. The exact cause of death will be revealed only after postmortem, he said.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 16-08-2022 10:57 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 10:39 IST
Migrant labourer found dead in field near Ambala Cantt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old migrant labourer was found dead in an abandoned field in Tepla village near Ambala Cantonment, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Tulsi Manjhi, a resident of Barsa village in Bihar.

Police said Manjhi had gone missing five days ago.

His younger brother Salinder told police that Manjhi had come to work at a brick kiln here along with his family around 15 days back. Sub Inspector of police, Saha Police station, Ashok Kumar said they received information about the body lying in the fields of Tepla village on Monday evening. The cause of the death has not been established so far, he said, adding police are probing the case from various angles. ''The exact cause of death will be revealed only after postmortem,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022