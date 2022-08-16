Left Menu

Education minister urges people to participate in NCF survey

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday appealed the public to participate in a citizen survey being conducted by NCERT for development of a new National Curriculum Framework NCF for school education.The NCF serves as a guideline for designing syllabus and textbooks and for teaching practices in the country.

Education minister urges people to participate in NCF survey
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday appealed the public to participate in a citizen survey being conducted by NCERT for development of a new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for school education.

The NCF serves as a guideline for designing syllabus and textbooks and for teaching practices in the country. There are total 10 questions in the digital survey with each of them having five options. The queries include how to make education futuristic and skill oriented and improve the dignity of teachers in the country.

The minister said that ''development of a vibrant, dynamic, inclusive and futuristic National Curriculum Framework is essential for integrating cultural-rootedness along with global outlook, freeing education from colonial hangover and instilling a deeper sense of pride in our next generations''.

''I appeal to all citizens to participate in the Citizen Survey for NCF for developing #NayeBharatKa NayaCurriculum. A dynamic National Curriculum Framework in line with the NEP 2020 will play a major role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat,'' Pradhan said in a series of tweets.

The Digital Survey for National Curriculum (DiSaNC) is being conducted by the education ministry and the National Council of Education and Research Training (NCERT) as part of the public consultation process for the formulation of NCF.

The other questions in the survey are pertaining to the people's opinion on values that need to be imbibed in children in the course of school education, languages they should learn from class 1 onwards and parents' envision of teachers' role in the holistic development of children.

It has also sought the stakeholders' opinion on subject areas children need to study in classes 6 to 8 (secondary stage) and classes 3 to 5 (preparatory stage) besides their take on the focus of learning by children in the age group of 3-8 years (Foundational Stage).

