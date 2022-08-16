Left Menu

Dancers perform at I-Day function at school, headmaster suspended

During an inquiry, the role of the headmaster and village head has come to the fore, he said.The headmaster Haridwar Chaudhary, has been suspended and instructions have been given to register an FIR against the village head Anil Yadav, he added.In the video, the dancers can be seen dancing in front of the students and teachers.

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 18:26 IST
Dancers perform at I-Day function at school, headmaster suspended
  • Country:
  • India

The headmaster of a primary school was suspended for calling dancers at the Independence Day function of a school here, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after a video of the event went viral on the internet.

On Monday, an orchestra team was called to the Padoli Primary School of Maharajganj during which an obscene dance took place before the teachers and students, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Ashish Singh, who investigated the matter, said. During an inquiry, the role of the headmaster and village head has come to the fore, he said.

The headmaster Haridwar Chaudhary, has been suspended and instructions have been given to register an FIR against the village head Anil Yadav, he added.

In the video, the dancers can be seen dancing in front of the students and teachers. Later some locals and children in uniform are also seen joining them in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022