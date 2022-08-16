Dancers perform at I-Day function at school, headmaster suspended

The headmaster of a primary school was suspended for calling dancers at the Independence Day function of a school here, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after a video of the event went viral on the internet.

On Monday, an orchestra team was called to the Padoli Primary School of Maharajganj during which an obscene dance took place before the teachers and students, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Ashish Singh, who investigated the matter, said. During an inquiry, the role of the headmaster and village head has come to the fore, he said.

The headmaster Haridwar Chaudhary, has been suspended and instructions have been given to register an FIR against the village head Anil Yadav, he added.

In the video, the dancers can be seen dancing in front of the students and teachers. Later some locals and children in uniform are also seen joining them in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)