Man found dead in flat near Infopark

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 16-08-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 23:03 IST
Man found dead in flat near Infopark
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

A man was found dead in a flat near Infopark here, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Malappuram native Sajeev was found wrapped in a bedsheet, police said.

''As per the preliminary investigation, we understand that he was staying with three other persons. We have identified the suspects and will take them into custody soon,'' a senior police official told PTI.

Police officials said a team has been deputed to apprehend the suspects.

