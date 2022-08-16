Man found dead in flat near Infopark

A man was found dead in a flat near Infopark here, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Malappuram native Sajeev was found wrapped in a bedsheet, police said.

''As per the preliminary investigation, we understand that he was staying with three other persons. We have identified the suspects and will take them into custody soon,'' a senior police official told PTI.

Police officials said a team has been deputed to apprehend the suspects.

