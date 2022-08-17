Left Menu

Maha citizens collectively sing national anthem as per state govt's appeal

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-08-2022 12:40 IST
Citizens of Maharashtra responded to the state government's appeal by collectively singing the national anthem in public and private institutions across the state on Wednesday. The exercise was conducted as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (75 years of Independence). The state government had appealed to the people to sing the national anthem between 11 am and 11.01 am on Wednesday. As per the government's order, participation in it was mandatory for all state government departments, universities and colleges, while citizens were also expected to take part in the singing.

Accordingly, the national anthem was collectively sung in schools, colleges, government and private offices, factories and other establishments at 11 am. It was also sung in the state legislature complex at the start of the monsoon session.

After the national anthem, people also chanted slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

As per the state government's order issued last week, private establishments, traders and even other government departments, including those who come under the Union government, were also expected to participate in the singing of the national anthem, while students were expected to gather on open grounds for it.

