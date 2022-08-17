Left Menu

NSDC, Varthana Finance to provide financial assistance to students for skill courses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 15:06 IST
NSDC, Varthana Finance to provide financial assistance to students for skill courses
  • Country:
  • India

The National Skill Development Corporation on Wednesday said it has partnered with Varthana Finance Private Limited to provide financial assistance to students.

The partnership will enable the achievement of the main objective of skill loans initiative. It aims to bridge the education financing gap for low-income population so the youth in India can avail financial assistance from financial institutions to undertake the desired courses.

''We have partnered with Varthana to commit to providing technical and vocational training to millions of underprivileged students who are otherwise turned down,'' Ved Mani Tiwari, COO and officiating CEO of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), said.

India's skill sector is largely unorganised and unregulated, and underprivileged students bear the brunt of the consequences because they lack access to education facilities.

Steve Hardgrave, Co-Founder and CEO of Varthana said: ''We hope that the training students receive will help them pursue careers and livelihoods that are both satisfying and allow them to support and care for their families economically.'' PTI RSN SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022