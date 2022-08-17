NSDC, Varthana Finance to provide financial assistance to students for skill courses

The National Skill Development Corporation on Wednesday said it has partnered with Varthana Finance Private Limited to provide financial assistance to students.

The partnership will enable the achievement of the main objective of skill loans initiative. It aims to bridge the education financing gap for low-income population so the youth in India can avail financial assistance from financial institutions to undertake the desired courses.

''We have partnered with Varthana to commit to providing technical and vocational training to millions of underprivileged students who are otherwise turned down,'' Ved Mani Tiwari, COO and officiating CEO of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), said.

India's skill sector is largely unorganised and unregulated, and underprivileged students bear the brunt of the consequences because they lack access to education facilities.

Steve Hardgrave, Co-Founder and CEO of Varthana said: ''We hope that the training students receive will help them pursue careers and livelihoods that are both satisfying and allow them to support and care for their families economically.'' PTI RSN SHW

