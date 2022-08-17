Left Menu

Aug 19 to be observed as holiday in Haryana govt's offices on Janamashtami

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-08-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 19:55 IST
Aug 19 to be observed as holiday in Haryana govt's offices on Janamashtami
The Haryana government has notified that August 19 will be observed as holiday in government offices and educational institutions on account of Janamashtami festival instead of August 18.

An official statement issued here said, ''August 19 shall be observed as gazetted holiday in the government offices, Boards and Corporations, educational and other institutions under the Haryana Government on account of the festival of 'Janmashtami' instead of August 18 as already notified.'' PTI SUN TDS TDS

