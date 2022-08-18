Tripura: President Murmu likely to attend MBB College's platinum jubilee celebrations

President Droupadi Murmu is likely to attend the platinum jubilee celebrations of Mahara Bir Birkam College, which will commence on September 5, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

Nath, who presided over a preparatory meeting for the programme on Wednesday, said the presence of the president will take the celebrations to a great height.

''A rally will be held to mark the occasion on September 5 and the state-level teachers' day programme will also be held at the MBB College campus,'' a senior official of the higher education department said on Thursday.

A drawing competition, inter-college football tournament, cultural progammes and a cross-country run will also be held as a part of the 75th anniversary of the state's oldest college, he said.

The main programme will be held on September 9 where President Droupadi Murmu, Governor SN Arya and Chief Minister Manik Saha will be present, he added.

''The chief minister has already invited the president, requesting her to be present in the platinum jubilee celebrations of MBB College on September 9. We are waiting for confirmation from the President's Secretariat,'' the official said.

Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Mankiya Bahadur, considered the architect of modern Tripura, had established the college in 1947.

Affiliated to the University of Calcutta, the MBB College, since its inception, has transformed into a centre for academic excellence. Now, it is functioning under MBB University.

