Left Menu

ABVP activists surround JNU Rector, demand answers on rundown hostels, water crisis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 14:28 IST
ABVP activists surround JNU Rector, demand answers on rundown hostels, water crisis
  • Country:
  • India

RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists on Thursday accosted JNU Rector rector Ajay Kumar Dubey in the university and demanded answers on dilapidated conditions of hostels and water crisis on the campus.

ABVP activists said Dubey's ''callous and non-serious attitude'' regarding problems faced by the JNU students community is a clear manifestation of “insensitivity and criminal negligence.” ''ABVP JNU staged a protest by gheraoing the corrupt JNU Rector and demanded answers on fellowship, hostel renovation, water crises, Rs 56 crore fund, release of JNU PhD forms, specialist service in health centre, E-Rickshaw, railway reservation centre, and other students related issues,'' ABVP activist Ambuj said.

ABVP said Dubey was laid siege to for about two hours until he managed to escape with the help of security. Dubey did not respond to the calls and texts from PTI. ABVP said that the student organisation has been on an indefinite sit-in for the last seven days.

''While the entire campus is in crisis the corrupt rector is busy doing scams through his multiple NGOs,'' Ambuj said, referring to recent corruption allegations levelled against Dubey.

A section of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) teachers has alleged that Dubey is running two NGOs from his varsity address in violation of university rules.

''Today we presented a glimpse of our intentions, if our rightful demands are not met we would be forced to take strong action against the incompetent JNU administration,'' Ambuj said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022