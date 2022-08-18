Left Menu

Kejriwal welcomes Bihar minister's interest in studying Delhi model of school education

We will be happy to show them government schools in Delhi. If we learn from each other like this, the country will move forward. Together we have to provide the best education to all the children of the country, to make India the number-1 country in the world, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 15:25 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday welcomed Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar's interest in studying the ''successful'' school education system of his government in the city and said the country will progress if the governments learn from each other.

The Delhi government will be happy to show its schools to the Bihar education minister and his team when they visit the national capital, he said.

Noting that the school education system in the state needs a complete overhaul, newly appointed Education Minister of Bihar Chandrashekhar on Wednesday said his government will send a team to Delhi and other states to study their education models.

''People are praising the Arvind Kejriwal government's education model in the national capital. We will send our officials to study the successful the school education system in certain states, including Delhi,'' Chandrashekhar, an RJD MLA, said.

Responding to a news report about Bihar education minister showing interest in sending his team to study Delhi model of school education, Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi, ''Chandrashekhar ji and his team are welcome to the Delhi government schools. We will be happy to show them government schools in Delhi.'' ''If we learn from each other like this, the country will move forward. Together we have to provide the best education to all the children of the country, to make India the number-1 country in the world,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

