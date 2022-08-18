Left Menu

Boiled eggs to be distributed to children and mothers in Meghalaya to improve diet

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 18-08-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 16:33 IST
Over 13,000 children and pregnant and nursing mothers across Meghalaya will be provided boiled eggs as supplementary food item to improve the nutritional content of their diet, officials said on Thursday, a senior official said on Thursday.

The egg distribution programme has been rolled out in all districts on a pilot basis for an interim period of three months from Independence Day, she said. This is in addition to the hot cooked meals provided at the Integrated Child Development Scheme centers to children in the age group of 3 – 6 years, pregnant and lactating mothers across 46 blocks within the state, the official said.

"About 10,732 children and 2,924 pregnant and nursing mothers stand to be benefitted," the social welfare department official told PTI.

She said eggs will be distributed as the food article is known to be a good source of protein, iron, vitamin A, D, E and K, choline and Omega 3 fatty acids which boost brain development and overall well being among children.

The program is being rolled out under the Meghalaya Early Childhood Development (ECD) Mission in collaboration with the department of social welfare and Meghalaya State Rural Livelihood Society.

The supply of eggs will eventually be rolled out across all Anganwadi centers and uncovered villages in a phased manner through a decentralized procurement process in line with Asian Development Bank Procurement Guidelines under Meghalaya ECD Mission, she said.

The Meghalaya ECD Mission focuses on providing motor and cognitive development, socio-emotional development, health and nutrition and early education development as key areas for the holistic development of children in Meghalaya.

Under the mission over 1500 villages, which are not being covered under the ICDS programme are included, the official said.

