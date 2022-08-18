DBS Group CEO Gupta named Singapore Management University chairman

DBS Group’s Indian-origin CEO Piyush Gupta has been appointed Chairman of the Singapore Management University from January next year.

Gupta, who has been a member of the SMU board of trustees since January this year, will take over from founding chairman Ho Kwon Ping who will step down on January 11 next year after 25 years of leadership, the institution announced on Wednesday.

“In these fast-changing, disruptive times, universities play a key role, not just in leading and shaping thinking through cutting-edge research, but also in training our young people in multi-disciplinary ways of problem-solving,” said Meerut-born Gupta, a 62-year-old international banker whose global financial intuition is to focus on India.

“SMU excels in these areas with its focus on providing holistic, transformative, and integrative education. The university’s close partnership with business and the community is also a key strength,” Channel News Asia quoted Gupta as saying.

Named as one of the world’s top 100 best-performing chief executives in the Harvard Business Review in 2019, Gupta was awarded the Public Service Star by President Halimah Yacob in 2020 for his meritorious service to the nation.

Gupta, a naturalised Singaporean in 2009, accelerated the DBS Group’s expansion across Asian markets.

“I am pleased to welcome Piyush as the next chairman of the SMU board of trustees,” said SMU president Professor Lily Kong.

“On behalf of my management team, we look forward very much to working with Piyush and the board as we steer the university in its next phase of growth.” As chairman of the university's board of trustees, Ho “made long-lasting contributions to SMU in laying a strong foundation and steering SMU to become the distinctive and world-renowned university that it is today, redefining the landscape of higher education in Singapore in the process”, SMU said in a media release on Wednesday.

