If there is gender neutrality, why initiate POCSO case when a boy is sexually abused? asks M K Muneer

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 18-08-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 18:28 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IUML leader M K Muneer on Thursday again spoke out against the Kerala government's gender neutral policy by claiming that it would lead to sexual exploitation of minor boys and questioned the need for initiating a POCSO case if a boy is sexually assaulted.

The IUML MLA's controversial remarks came during a seminar organised here by the Kerala Arabic Teachers Federation (KATF).

During his speech, Muneer asked why a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is initiated when a boy is sexually assaulted by a man.

''If there is gender neutrality, why do you need a POCSO case? Therefore, when you say gender neutrality, you need to think about the many people in society who will misuse it.

''We also need to consider how many boys may suffer sexual assault. So when gender neutrality was being brought so quickly to schools and it was being made a part of the education system, gender sensitisation was not carried out,'' he said.

Later, speaking to the media on the sidelines, Muneer clarified that what he had meant to convey was that he was afraid gender neutrality would be defined in such a manner that provisions of POCSO would become ineffective.

''POCSO should not be made ineffective.'' he added.

The IUML MLA further said that in a world where everything is being misinterpreted or interpreted to suit one's needs, he fears that everything will be brought into definition of gender neutrality.

''By bringing everything into definition of gender neutrality, the actual culprits (in cases of sexual assault against boys) would escape from the ambit of the provisions of POCSO. Then, will the POCSO Act not become ineffective? That is the question,'' he said.

During his speech at the event, Muneer said that there was world-wide opposition to gender neutrality and not just here in Kerala and asked whether a change in school uniform would resolve the issues women or girls are facing.

''If girls wear pants and shirts, will they get justice? Can you assure they will not suffer any exploitation or sexual assault? Women should be able to reach home safely late at night on their own, that is when in Kerala you can speak about equality among men and women,'' he further said in his speech.

At an event on July 31, Muneer had alleged that in the name of gender neutrality, the state government was attempting to bring negation of religion to schools.

Nearly a dozen schools in Kerala have already shifted to gender-neutral uniforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

