DU's executive council approves FYUP syllabi of various courses

The Delhi University on Thursday approved the first-semester syllabi of the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) based on the newly introduced Under Graduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF). The decision was taken by the varsity's highest decision-making body -- Executive Council. Two council members, Seema Das and Rajpal Singh Pawar, however, dissented from the decision. ''FYUP syllabi of all courses on agenda have been passed by the executive council. Two members issued dissent note,'' a council member told PTI.

The new curriculum will be implemented from the academic year 2022-23. The syllabus was put in the Executive Council for approval after the Academic Council approved it on August 3. The Executive Council had in February approved the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework-2022 (UGCF-2022) as formulated by a National Education Policy cell.

The syllabi of over 100 undergraduate courses passed by a standing committee was tabled for approval during the meeting.

Some of the courses are BA (Hons) in Business Economics, BA (Hons) Multi-Media and Mass Communication, BSc in Electronic Science and BSc (Hons) in Microbiology.

The syllabi have been prepared by course committees and passed by a standing committee. A course committee comprises five professors — two from the department concerned and three college professors. PTI VA SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)