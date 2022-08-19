CJI releases Mahatma's autobiography in Telugu

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana here on Friday released a book ‘Satya Sodhana’, a Telugu translation of Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography ‘The Story of My Experiments with Truth’, published by Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Justice said from a common man, Gandhi rose to become a Mahatma by leading the freedom struggle on a non-violent path.

“Worldover, there were many movements and struggles. Most of them were violent, but Gandhi showed the world a new path through a non-violent struggle,” Justice Ramana said.

Many have followed the path of non-violence and led further struggles, he added.

He said Gandhi visited Tirupati twice in 1921 and 1933.

It was commendable that Gandhi’s autobiography has been brought out in Telugu to make future generations aware of his greatness and simplicity, he said.

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams executive officer (in charge) Dharma Reddy, Chittoor district Collector M Hari Narayanan, Tirupati district Collector K V Ramana Reddy and others attended the event.

