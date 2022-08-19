Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-08-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 19:36 IST
BJP MLA threatens to damage venue of show by comedian, taken into preventive custody
BJP MLA in Telangana T Raja Singh was on Friday taken into preventive custody by the police here when he tried to reach the venue of a show by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Singh allegedly threatening to cause damage at the venue at Madhapur near here has gone viral since the last few days, the police said.

Faruqui's show is scheduled for Saturday.

Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad, was taken into preventive custody from his residence at Mangalhat in the old city and would be released, the police said.

Singh, known for his strong Hindutva views, alleged that Faruqui had insulted Hindu Gods in his show in the past and that had attracted police cases.

The MLA took exception to ruling TRS working president and State Minister K T Rama Rao reportedly extending an invite to Faruqui.

This is a reference to Rama Rao's comments last year that Hyderabad is a true cosmopolitan city which welcomes all cultures and criticism and that the shows of the likes of Munawar Faruqui are not cancelled. Raja Singh claimed that talented artistes from Telangana should be encouraged, instead of inviting someone who insults God. Urging Rama Rao and the DGP to cancel permission to Faruqui's show, he said the developments would be ''different'' otherwise.

