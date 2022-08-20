TAHDCO, Veranda Learning ink MoU to train students on banking, financial institutions

The Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd to train for free students from backward communities in bank and financial institutions, the company said on Saturday.

The 8-week program, offered under the Veranda RACE, is targeted at the students of Scheduled Castes and Tribes in Tamil Nadu. It would consist of five classroom sessions with mock-tests and personality development.

''The program is aimed to equip unemployed SC/ST youth to face competitive examination in the banking sector with confidence. The objective of TAHDCO is to achieve and sustain increase in the income levels of the SC/ST, especially those living below povertyline,'' said TAHDCO Managing Director K S Kandasamy in a statement.

On the MoU, Veranda RACE (Operation Head) Santhosh Kumar said, ''We are honoured to be a part of this program with TAHDCO as it will help us in penetrating and reaching out to students and providing them with complete support in achieving their dream with our structured curriculum.'' ''Our institute has been supporting many aspirants achieve their dream jobs in various public sector banks and government sectors,'' he said.

The program would also include training on the modules such as mathematics, English, general knowledge and aptitude, among others.PTI VIJ NVG NVG

