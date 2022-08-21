Left Menu

Nadda takes trip down memory lane, remembers students days at Himachal varsity

The BJP president said he had grown up here and it seems like his second home.The blessings of elders are always a morale booster for me, he added.Nadda later visited the Mall Road, Indian Coffee House and Scandal Point, where he interacted with people.Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, minister Suresh Bhardwaj and BJP state president Suresh Kashyap were also present on this occasion.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-08-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 19:54 IST
Nadda takes trip down memory lane, remembers students days at Himachal varsity
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda went down memory lane here on Sunday, visiting the shop where he used to have tea and omelette when he was a student at Himachal Pradesh University in 1980s.

Nadda touched the feet of the owner of the sweets shop, Nathu Ram Thakur (86), and enquired about his health.

Nathu Ram has two sons and the shop is now being run by his relative Mast Ram Thakur.

Nadda also met Jagmohan, another shopkeeper at Summer Hill. He also invited Nathu Ram Thakur and Jagmohan for the marriage of his younger son to be held soon. The BJP president said he had grown up here and it seems like his second home.

''The blessings of elders are always a morale booster for me,'' he added.

Nadda later visited the Mall Road, Indian Coffee House and Scandal Point, where he interacted with people.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, minister Suresh Bhardwaj and BJP' state president Suresh Kashyap were also present on this occasion. Earlier, Nadda attended the alumni meet of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda said he has very sweet memories of his days as a student at the university.

He remembered his teachers and fellow students. It was an arduous task to stand and perform on the stage, he said. He also shared his experiences as a student leader with Rakesh Singha, now a CPI (M) MLA.

The BJP chief said the university started its journey with 11 departments and today it has 44 departments. The HPU taught him that self-existence is only possible with co-existence, he said, adding for attaining success one has to be honest in his efforts and believe in unity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers; Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, de...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022