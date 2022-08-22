Left Menu

Case lodged against man for 'indecent remarks' on UP CM: Police

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 22-08-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 12:05 IST
The police have lodged an FIR against a man for making indecent remarks on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on Monday. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Akhilesh Narain said a complaint was lodged by a person named Rajesh Ali who alleged that Suresh Yadav, chief of Hathwant block here, made indecent remarks and used abusive language against UP CM.

The FIR was lodged at the Jasrana police station based on the complaint, the SP said.

We are probing the matter and necessary legal action will be taken accordingly, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

