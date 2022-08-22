Case lodged against man for 'indecent remarks' on UP CM: Police
- Country:
- India
The police have lodged an FIR against a man for making indecent remarks on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on Monday. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Akhilesh Narain said a complaint was lodged by a person named Rajesh Ali who alleged that Suresh Yadav, chief of Hathwant block here, made indecent remarks and used abusive language against UP CM.
The FIR was lodged at the Jasrana police station based on the complaint, the SP said.
We are probing the matter and necessary legal action will be taken accordingly, the SP added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Yogi Adityanath
- Suresh Yadav
- Jasrana
- Rajesh Ali
ALSO READ
Gori river in Uttarakhand flowing menacingly towards villages along its banks
Soldier from Kerala dies in Uttarakhand, cremated with full military honours
At NITI Aayog meet, Uttarakhand CM bats for separate development model for Himalayan states
Fire breaks out at factory in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad
UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi