Left Menu

3 school students killed, one injured in accident in Punjab

The injured student was admitted at a private Hospital in Jalandhar, said police.Station House Officer Inspector Bikramjit Singh said all of them were studying in a school at Dasuya. The deceased were studying in Class 12 and 9, said Singh.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 22-08-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 15:58 IST
3 school students killed, one injured in accident in Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three school students were killed and another was critically injured on Monday after being hit by a truck at Dasuya town, 40 kilometres from here, police said.

The truck driver, identified as Jaspal Singh, had been nabbed and a case has been registered against him, they said.

One student who died and the one who was injured were on foot while the other two were on a motorcycle, police said. The injured student was admitted at a private Hospital in Jalandhar, said police.

Station House Officer Inspector Bikramjit Singh said all of them were studying in a school at Dasuya. The accident occurred on a flyover opposite a Gurdwara, he said. The deceased were studying in Class 12 and 9, said Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022