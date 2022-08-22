3 school students killed, one injured in accident in Punjab

Three school students were killed and another was critically injured on Monday after being hit by a truck at Dasuya town, 40 kilometres from here, police said.

The truck driver, identified as Jaspal Singh, had been nabbed and a case has been registered against him, they said.

One student who died and the one who was injured were on foot while the other two were on a motorcycle, police said. The injured student was admitted at a private Hospital in Jalandhar, said police.

Station House Officer Inspector Bikramjit Singh said all of them were studying in a school at Dasuya. The accident occurred on a flyover opposite a Gurdwara, he said. The deceased were studying in Class 12 and 9, said Singh.

