Left Menu

Discovery India Announces Auditions for Discovery School Super League Season 5 in a New Avatar

The critical thinking, aptitude and general knowledge based Indias biggest school quiz will debut with a hybrid model to take education and entertainment to every school and home, targeting 10 million students across 2000 cities Season 5 focuses on promoting healthy competition and encouraging innovation in education.Mumbai, August 2022 Discovery Channel India-countrys leading infotainment channel has today announced the fifth season kick-off for its one of Indias largest and highly anticipated quiz shows- Discovery School Super League.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 16:08 IST
Discovery India Announces Auditions for Discovery School Super League Season 5 in a New Avatar
  • Country:
  • India

• The critical thinking, aptitude and general knowledge based India’s biggest school quiz will debut with a hybrid model to take education and entertainment to every school and home, targeting 10 million students across 2000+ cities • Season 5 focuses on promoting healthy competition and encouraging innovation in education.

Mumbai, August 2022: Discovery Channel India-country’s leading infotainment channel has today announced the fifth season kick-off for its one of India’s largest and highly anticipated quiz shows- Discovery School Super League. The latest season has commenced ground operations of the National level school quiz. With the motto ‘Seekh ke Samjho, samajh ke jeeto’, it targets 10 million students across 2000+ cities in a new hybrid format. Building on the phenomenal success of Discovery School Super League in Season 4, Discovery Channel in partnership with BYJU’S, India’s largest ed-tech company and school learning app to host the quiz. The critical thinking, aptitude and general knowledge quiz will provide students with a unique platform to compete at the National level and win accolades for themselves and their school. It aims to foster healthy competition among students and impart knowledge to them in an engaging manner.

“The warmth and scale of response which Discovery School Super League has received is unbelievable and gratifying. Students and schools wait all year long for DSSL which is a feat in itself and inspires us to come back with new innovations each season. We at Discovery believe that learning and entertainment can go hand in hand if delivered through innovative and engaging formats.” said Tanaz Mehta, Head of Ad Sales, South Asia- Warner Bros. Discovery As the competition commences ground operations, students can participate in the preliminary round in their schools free of cost. All participants irrespective of winning or losing will receive laurels such as free BYJU’S courses and classes for BYJU’S Tuition Centre (BTC). Additionally, every grade topper will receive a school bag and a detailed analysis of the aptitude test for a 1-to-1 conversation at BTC. After going through rigorous rounds of quizzing, qualifiers for the State round will be selected which will be held at BTC near them. The top three teams and their school principals will get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to go on an all-expenses paid trip to NASA. Additionally, the top three teams will receive a generous cash prize and national recognition for appearing on Discovery Network. Being a one-stop destination for learning and entertainment, Discovery India enables students to expand their knowledge through educational films, quizzes and trips and receive exclusive certificates, scholarships and laurels, among others. Fostering a spirit of healthy competition and learning among students and teachers, Discovery School Super League is influencing a new paradigm in education that is conducive to the development of young minds.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022