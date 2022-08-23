Sitharaman to attend bankers' conclave in Nagaland on Tuesday

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to attend a bankers' conclave here on Tuesday, and visit a state-run higher secondary school to interact with students, officials said.

Sitharaman, who is on a three-day tour of the northeastern state, is also slated to visit the remote Mon district on Tuesday morning to inaugurate the branch of a private bank. The minister had on Monday inaugurated 52 projects to be sponsored by various companies in Nagaland as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Most of the projects are related to health, education and skill and entrepreneurship development sectors, officials said.

Sitharaman launched the projects during the inaugural ceremony of the three-day CSR and Investment Conclave here, in which more than 100 corporate delegates and investors are taking part.

Lamenting that Nagaland has not been getting enough CSR investments, she said the northeastern state should be a natural choice for companies and industries.

She also suggested that the state government should take advantage of NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission Projects to set up science labs and innovation hubs for students. The minister also called for proper branding of Nagaland products. On Wednesday, Sitharaman will interact with the Nagaland business community at Chumoukedima district and visit Heirloom Naga, a weaving center, in Sovima village before leaving for New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)