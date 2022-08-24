Maintain dignity, connect with masses: TN governor to young officers

Maintain dignity, avoid being ''sold out'' in the ''marriage market'' and connect with the masses, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has told a batch of newly-recruited civil servants from Maharashtra.

Ravi, a former special director of the Intelligence Bureau, also urged the young officers to keep themselves abreast of new technologies as they progress in their careers to effectively deal with the challenges posed by the policy of lateral entry and recruitment of experts by the government.

Addressing the officers here on Tuesday evening, D K Jain, Member, Lok Pal, and a former chief secretary of Maharashtra, cautioned them against lowering of self-dignity.

''If you lower your dignity, the political masters will use you as a doormat,'' Jain said at the felicitation ceremony organized by ''Pudche Paaul'', an organization founded by civil services officers from Maharashtra.

Ravi also asked the officers to inculcate a habit of saving and making judicious investments to ensure financial stability, which would hold them in good stead as they progress in life and their career.

On the personal front, Ravi said having cleared the civil services examination would certainly improve their prospects when it comes to getting married.

He urged the young officers to avoid the temptation of getting ''sold out'' in the ''marriage market'' and make a considered choice of their respective life partners.

Ravi recalled that he was transferred 18 times in the first six years of service and his supportive wife helped him face challenges in life. ''Pudche Paul'' felicitated 20 candidates from Maharashtra who cleared the civil services examination recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)