TN BJP chief takes swing at education dept over "circular seeking vehicles"

The Tamil Nadu BJP on Wednesday slammed the state education department by asking whether mobilising people for Chief Minister M K Stalins events was its primary function. Citing the circular, he said this is to bring people to government events presided by Stalin in Coimbatore on Wednesday and a scheduled government function on August 26 in Erode district.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-08-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 15:19 IST
The Tamil Nadu BJP on Wednesday slammed the state education department by asking whether mobilising people for Chief Minister M K Stalin's events was its primary function. On his twitter handle, the saffron party's state unit chief K Annamalai claimed that he learnt that the Chief Educational Officer (Coimbatore) has sent a circular to all schools to provide 'school vehicles'. Citing the 'circular', he said this is to bring people to government events presided by Stalin in Coimbatore on Wednesday and a scheduled government function on August 26 in Erode district. The CM is on an official visit to Coimbatore and nearby regions from August 24 to 26. ''Is it the primary function of the School Education Department to mobilise people for DMK meetings ? Annamalai asked.

