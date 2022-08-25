Left Menu

Guides should explore new tourist verticals for employment: Marathwada University VC

The scope of tourist guides is not just limited to cultural sites and they should explore other tourism verticals also for job avenues, said a delegate at a tourist guides event in Maharashtras Aurangabad district.Apart from traditional ways of employment, there is a need to explore other dimensions of employment, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Universitys Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said on Wednesday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 25-08-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 10:01 IST
Guides should explore new tourist verticals for employment: Marathwada University VC
  • Country:
  • India

The scope of tourist guides is not just limited to cultural sites and they should explore other tourism verticals also for job avenues, said a delegate at a tourist guides event in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.

Apart from traditional ways of employment, there is a need to explore other dimensions of employment, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University's Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said on Wednesday. ''Likewise, tourism is not limited only to cultural sites. Other tourist verticals should also be explored for employment,'' he said. Yeole inaugurated the two-day 23rd annual national convention of Tourist Guides Federation of India (TGFI) on Wednesday where 80 delegates from across the country were present.

He said other types of tourism are now also growing.

''We have started a curriculum of medical tourism in our university,'' he added. The Archaeological Survey of India's Aurangabad circle superintendent Dr Milan Kumar Chauley said guides should not keep their scope of work limited to traditional cultural sites. ''They should take tourists to other sites also to increase footfall there,'' he said.

''Boards displaying information at tourist sites should be in a language which is easily understood by everyone. Regionalism would divide our country,'' he added.

The Ambedkar university's assistant professor Dr Bina Sengar called for exploring new routes to reach tourist sites, apart from the regular ones.

''We always take routine paths to reach a monument. But exploring different paths could give a new insight,'' she said.

There is also a need to create awareness about what school children can do at tourist sites. Workshops should be arranged for them with the help of tourist guides, she said.

TGFI vice president Vipin Bharadwaj said guides cannot rely much on written text (of a tourist guide book). ''There should be an interaction between the guide and tourist throughout their visit. Out work is to highlight our culture and nationalism,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022