Guides should explore new tourist verticals for employment: Marathwada University VC

The scope of tourist guides is not just limited to cultural sites and they should explore other tourism verticals also for job avenues, said a delegate at a tourist guides event in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.

Apart from traditional ways of employment, there is a need to explore other dimensions of employment, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University's Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said on Wednesday. ''Likewise, tourism is not limited only to cultural sites. Other tourist verticals should also be explored for employment,'' he said. Yeole inaugurated the two-day 23rd annual national convention of Tourist Guides Federation of India (TGFI) on Wednesday where 80 delegates from across the country were present.

He said other types of tourism are now also growing.

''We have started a curriculum of medical tourism in our university,'' he added. The Archaeological Survey of India's Aurangabad circle superintendent Dr Milan Kumar Chauley said guides should not keep their scope of work limited to traditional cultural sites. ''They should take tourists to other sites also to increase footfall there,'' he said.

''Boards displaying information at tourist sites should be in a language which is easily understood by everyone. Regionalism would divide our country,'' he added.

The Ambedkar university's assistant professor Dr Bina Sengar called for exploring new routes to reach tourist sites, apart from the regular ones.

''We always take routine paths to reach a monument. But exploring different paths could give a new insight,'' she said.

There is also a need to create awareness about what school children can do at tourist sites. Workshops should be arranged for them with the help of tourist guides, she said.

TGFI vice president Vipin Bharadwaj said guides cannot rely much on written text (of a tourist guide book). ''There should be an interaction between the guide and tourist throughout their visit. Out work is to highlight our culture and nationalism,'' he said.

