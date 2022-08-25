Left Menu

Meghalaya hikes petrol, diesel prices

The Meghalaya government hiked the prices of petrol and diesel, state taxation minister James PK Sangma said.The tax on petrol was 13.5 per cent or Rs 11 per litre, whichever is higher.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 25-08-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 12:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Meghalaya government hiked the prices of petrol and diesel, state taxation minister James PK Sangma said.

The tax on petrol was 13.5 per cent or Rs 11 per litre, whichever is higher. It has been revised to 13.5 per cent or Rs 12.50 per litre, whichever is higher, he said.

The tax on diesel was 5 per cent or Rs 4 per litre, whichever is higher. It has been revised to 5 per cent or Rs 5.50 per litre, whichever is higher, he added.

''As you may be aware that the state of Assam has hiked the rates of petrol and diesel. To commensurate this, the state government here also revises its rate of petrol and diesel to take advantage of the price difference,'' Sangma said on Wednesday after the cabinet approved the changes.

Accordingly, the rate of petrol in Byrnihat would now be Rs 95.1 per litre and in Shillong, it would be Rs 96.83. Diesel would cost Rs 83.5 per litre in Byrnihat and in Shillong, it would be Rs 84.72, he said.

The cabinet also approved the proposal to extend the Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC) to decide on the pay structure of judicial officers, including post-retirement benefits and allowances for all categories.

The cabinet also approved a proposal of the Education Department on the amendment of the Directorate of Educational Research and Training Service Rules, 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

