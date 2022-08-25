Samir V Kamat appointed DRDO chief
Distinguished scientist Samir V Kamat was on Thursday appointed as Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Kamat, who is Director General, Naval Systems & Materials, at the DRDO will succeed G Satheesh Reddy who has been named as scientific adviser to the defence minister, it said.
Kamat has been appointed to the post till he attains the age of 60 years or until further orders.
