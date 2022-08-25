Rajasthan: Flaws found in implementation of schemes meant for SCs, says national panel chief

National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairman Vijay Sampla on Thursday targeted the Rajasthan government, saying flaws were found in the implementation of welfare schemes for the community in the state.

''There are some tribal areas in Rajasthan where reservation for the Scheduled Castes has not been fully implemented. Reservation in state jobs cannot be stopped. We have raised questions with the authorities. There are flaws in every matter at some point or the other,'' Sampla told reporters here. Sampla, who is also a BJP leader, was addressing mediapersons after holding a review meeting with officials here about the implementation of various schemes.

Sampla said he told the officials that funds are not being properly spend on welfare schemes. He said a lot of flaws were found in all departments and the officers said in near future they will rectify the problems. Sampla said everyone has assured that the schemes made by the government will be implemented properly and shortcomings will be removed within three months.

''I hope that when we come after three months, the shortcomings, which have been found, will be removed,'' he said. On a question regarding the death of a Dalit student in Jalore after being beaten up by his teacher, Sampla said this was a torture. He said it was ''unfair to cremate the body in the night''. ''This shows pressure,'' he said, adding that those responsible should be strictly dealt with.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)