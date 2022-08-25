Left Menu

Rajasthan: Flaws found in implementation of schemes meant for SCs, says national panel chief

National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairman Vijay Sampla on Thursday targeted the Rajasthan government, saying flaws were found in the implementation of welfare schemes for the community in the state.There are some tribal areas in Rajasthan where reservation for the Scheduled Castes has not been fully implemented.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-08-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 19:42 IST
Rajasthan: Flaws found in implementation of schemes meant for SCs, says national panel chief
  • Country:
  • India

National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairman Vijay Sampla on Thursday targeted the Rajasthan government, saying flaws were found in the implementation of welfare schemes for the community in the state.

''There are some tribal areas in Rajasthan where reservation for the Scheduled Castes has not been fully implemented. Reservation in state jobs cannot be stopped. We have raised questions with the authorities. There are flaws in every matter at some point or the other,'' Sampla told reporters here. Sampla, who is also a BJP leader, was addressing mediapersons after holding a review meeting with officials here about the implementation of various schemes.

Sampla said he told the officials that funds are not being properly spend on welfare schemes. He said a lot of flaws were found in all departments and the officers said in near future they will rectify the problems. Sampla said everyone has assured that the schemes made by the government will be implemented properly and shortcomings will be removed within three months.

''I hope that when we come after three months, the shortcomings, which have been found, will be removed,'' he said. On a question regarding the death of a Dalit student in Jalore after being beaten up by his teacher, Sampla said this was a torture. He said it was ''unfair to cremate the body in the night''. ''This shows pressure,'' he said, adding that those responsible should be strictly dealt with.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022