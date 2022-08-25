Research and innovation should be made a 'way of living': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday batted for research and innovation, saying it has to be made a ''way of living'' with increasing acceptance for it in the society.

Addressing students at the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon, he said social and institutional support will boost innovation and new ideas and original thinking should be respected.

''The future of India will be dependent on the innovations and work done by the youth. Your innovative mindset will take India to the top. The aspirational society of India will act as a driving force for a new India. With new ideas, new aspirations and new resolves we will move forward,'' he said.

''Many years ago we witnessed a green revolution and became self-reliant in the sector. But today, we are witnessing infrastructure revolution, space revolution, talent revolution, every sector in India is growing and from service to manufacturing there are a plethora of opportunities,'' Modi added.

The prime minister said India is making rapid strides by keeping its faith in the young population and noted that the country's innovation index ranking has gone up.

The number of patents in the last eight years has gone up by seven times and the count of unicorns has gone beyond 100, Modi said.

''From agriculture to drones, the youth can work on innovations across sectors. I urge the youth to look at innovations not just for India but for countries around the world. We need to take affordable, sustainable and innovative solutions to the world,'' he said.

Smart India Hackathon (SIH) has become an excellent example of public participation and the young innovators are the flag-bearers of the ''Jai Anusandhan'' call made by him on Independence Day, the prime minister said.

SIH, which started in 2017, is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve the pressing problems of society, organisations, and government. It aims to inculcate the culture of product innovation, problem-solving and out-of-the-box thinking among students.

More than 15,000 students and mentors are travelling to the 75 nodal centres to take part in the SIH 2022 grand finale.

Students from over 2,900 schools and 2,200 higher educational institutions are tackling 476 problem statements from across 53 Union ministries in the finale. These include optical character recognition of temple inscriptions and translations in Devanagari scripts, Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled risk monitoring system in the cold supply chain for perishable food items, high-resolution 3D model of terrain, and infrastructure and roads conditions in disaster-stricken areas.

Every year, Smart India Hackathon has two editions -- SIH Software and SIH Hardware. This year Smart India Hackathon-Junior has also been introduced for school students to build a culture of innovation and problem-solving attitude at the school level.

Smart India Hackathon hardware grand finale is scheduled from August 25 to 29 and the software grand finale is scheduled from August 25 to 26.

The winners in the Smart India Hackathon on each problem statement will be awarded a prize amount of Rs 1 lakh. Under the student innovation category, three prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 will be awarded to the winning teams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)