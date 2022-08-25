Delhi govt to give pension cards to beneficiaries: Minister

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday said the Delhi government will issue pension cards to make the pension disbursement process convenient for elderly and differently abled people.

At a meeting with senior officials of his department, the minister said the pension disbursement process will go digital soon. This will help the beneficiaries check the status of their pension online.

''The Delhi government is going to make the pension disbursement process for the elderly and differently abled people more convenient. The government will issue pension cards to the beneficiaries for easy withdrawal of pension,'' a statement quoted the minister as saying. The officials also told the minister that they are keeping a track of ''whether the pensioners availing the benefit of the pension scheme are alive or not''. ''All the beneficiaries are being called on the phone to mark their attendance. Of the 5.55 lakh beneficiaries, about 1.2 lakh are yet to register their attendance. Their pension disbursement will be sorted accordingly,'' the statement said.

