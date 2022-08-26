Left Menu

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 26-08-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 17:34 IST
Fire breaks out at Odisha hospital, none hurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at the the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here on Friday due to a likely short-circuit at an operation theatre, fire service officials said.

There was no injury or fatality due to the blaze, as patients and attendants were immediately evacuated from the fifth floor of the newly built super speciality building in the medical facility's campus, they said.

"The fire is now completely under control, and we suspect that it originated from the ceiling of the Urology OT-1. There is no injury or casualty," said Santosh Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Smoke was first spotted billowing out from the plastic surgery ward of the hospital, its Principal Abani Mishra said.

"All the patients and their attendants came out of the building safely," Abani Mishra said.

As many as 50 fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

