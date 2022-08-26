Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Friday, August 26:

Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Friday * HC defers hearing till August 30 on a lawsuit by several doctors' associations over the use of Coronil and said that judicial propriety and discipline demand that proceedings be restrained until there is ''some clarity'' concerning the pendency of allegedly similar issues before the Supreme Court.

* HC pulls up the Central Board of Secondary Education for arbitrariness and lapse on its part in keeping the class XII students in the dark and not informing them in advance about the change in weightage formula for the preparation of the final result * HC seeks to know the Centre's stand on a plea for replacing the term 'Central government' with the 'Union' or 'Union government', as intended by the Constitution in all its orders, notifications, and correspondences.

*HC holds WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy places its users in a "take-it-or-leave-it" situation, virtually forcing them into an agreement by providing a mirage of choices and then sharing their sensitive data with its parent company Facebook.

*HC sets aside punishment imposed on two jail inmates for allegedly using mobile phones which were stated to be recovered from an air duct following a surprise search in the wards. *HC quashes FIR registered against a government schoolteacher here for carrying a live cartridge to the airport while asking him to take extra classes for weak students in his school for one month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)