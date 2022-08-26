CBDT holds taxpayer awareness programme in Puducherry

Paying income tax would not only mark citizens' responsibility of giving back to the country but also help in the welfare and development of the nation, a top Central Board of Direct Taxes official said here on Friday.

Addressing students of various higher educational institutions at the 'Catching Them Young' programme of the Income Tax Department (Puducherry range) held in JIPMER here, CBDT member Sangeeta Singh said that the young students were the potential segment to interact with and also to convince people of the need to pay taxes.

The youth could carry the message about the need for paying taxes and also the purpose for which the taxes were levied by the government.

Singh said taxes would facilitate framing and implementation of various developmental schemes.

Ravichandran Ramasamy, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry region), Chennai, said that it was only the tax revenue that schemes were framed and developmental works to augment people's welfare were implemented.

Dean of JIPMER (Karaikal) Ashok Shankar Rao Badhe was among those who spoke.

A release of the I-T Department said the programme was aimed at introducing the basics of the country's tax system and recent measures introduced by the department for better taxpayer services.

