Rajasthan: Counting of votes for student union polls in universities, colleges begins

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-08-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 11:47 IST
The counting of votes for student union polls in various universities and their constituent colleges in Rajasthan began on Saturday, officials said.

The counting of votes began at 10 am and the results are likely to be out by noon, they said.

Polling for the student union elections was held on Friday amid tight security arrangements.

The student union elections in the state were held after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At Rajasthan University, the main contest is between the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

NSUI's Ritu Barala, ABVP's Narendra Yadav and Niharika Jorwal, Nirmal Chaudhary, Pratapbhanu Meena, and Hiteshwar Bairwa as independents are in the fray for the post of president of the Rajasthan University.

Niharika Jorwal is the daughter of Murari Lal Meena, a minister in the state government. She contested the elections as an independent candidate after she was denied a ticket by the NSUI.

