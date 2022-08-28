27 Assam districts face internet suspension during govt exam hours

Mobile internet services across 27 districts of Assam were suspended for over four hours on Sunday for the second time this month to prevent possible malpractices during written examination for recruitment in various state government departments.

The authorities decided to go ahead with its decision to suspend internet services during exam hours, after the Gauhati High Court refused to stay it following a writ petition against the order.

Besides, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have also been clamped in all the 27 districts where the examinations are being conducted, a senior official said.

More than 14.30 lakh candidates are expected to appear for recruitment of nearly 30,000 Grade-III and -IV posts of various government departments (on August 21, 28 and September 11).

While the Grade-IV tests were held on August 21 in two shifts, the Grade-III examinations are being held on Sunday. The tests for more posts under Grade-III are scheduled for September 11.

All examinations are being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

