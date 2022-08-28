Havan preceded demolition of twin towers

A havan was held Sunday morning outside the twin towers before they were demolished, sources said.

Mohan Ramanathan - known as the “demolition man” of India - attended the havan which also had top officials of Edifice Engineering, Jet Demolitions, CBRI, Noida Authority, and people from Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration as participants.

''Ramanathan is the guru of Utkarsh Mehta, Jigar Chheda, both Edifice Partners and Mayur Mehta, the project manager for Edifice,'' sources privy to the havan, held around 10 am, told PTI. District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj also attended the havan led by the families of Utkarsh Mehta and Mayur Mehta.

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering was tasked with the demolition of the twin towers. It had partnered with South African experts Jet Demolitions while the Noida Authority oversaw the whole exercise, the cost of which was borne by real estate developer Supertech Group.

