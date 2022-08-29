MP: Pharma student commits suicide by electrocution in Bhopal

A 20-year-old student of pharmacy in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city committed suicide by electrocuting himself after wrapping naked wires on his hands, police said on Monday.

Kuldeep Verma electrocuted himself in his rented accommodation in Neelbad area on the outskirts of the city on Saturday, an official said. Verma was a first year B. Pharm student and hailed from neighbouring Sehore district, he said.

The police received information around 7 pm on Saturday that Verma's room was locked from inside. The police team then broke down the door and found his body, the official said.

The man was found lying on the floor with naked wires around his hands, he said.

The initial probe revealed that the man had wrapped the wires around his hands and switched on the power supply, the official said.

No suicide note was found in the room. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind extreme step, he added.

