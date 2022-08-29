Smart India Hackathon 2022 Hosted at Manav Rachna: Nodal Centre for SIH-Hardware Edition Grand Finale

Faridabad, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) • PM Modi addressed the participants of Smart India Hackathon 2022 virtually • Smart India Hackathon (SIH) is a nationwide initiative by Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell & AICTE.

• 16 Teams from PAN India working on problem statements at MRIIRS Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) has been chosen as one of the Nodal Centers for the hardware edition of Smart India Hackathon 2022 which is being held from August 25 to August 29. The inaugural event took place on 25th Aug at MRIIRS campus under the gracious presence of Dr. Sanjay Srivastava (VC-MRIIRS & MD-MREI), Dr. Ashwini Aggarwal (Director-Govt. Affairs, Applied Materials India Pvt. Ltd.), Dr. Sonal Yadav (Regional Consultant MoE’s Innovation Cell), Dr. Umesh Dutta (Director MRIIC), Dr. Abhiruchi Passi (Dy Director MRIIC) and other senior functionaries of the University and Ministries. MRIIRS is currently hosting 16 selected teams from PAN India. Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi interacted with all the participants of Smart India Hackathon 2022 through virtual platform on August 25, 2022. Smart India Hackathon (SIH) is a nationwide initiative that provides students a platform to solve the pressing problems of the ministries, industries and other organizations. SIH has been acclaimed as the world’s biggest open innovation model and it inculcates the culture of product innovation and problem-solving among students. Dr. Sanjay Srivastava, VC, MRIIRS said, “It is a great honor to be selected as the nodal centre for SIH 2022. As we host 16 teams for the grand finale of SIH 2022, we are sure that these few days will be packed with innovative ideas and exploration. Manav Rachna has always been a crusader of technology and promotes innovation and entrepreneurship across all levels, and being selected as a nodal center for SIH 2022 is a testimony to the same.” Smart India Hackathon 2022 is jointly organized by Ministry of Education GOI, MoE’s Innovation Cell, All India Council for Technical Education, Persistent Systems, and i4c. Doordarshan and All India Radio are the media partners of the Smart India Hackathon 2022. AWS and Shell have joined hands in this national level initiative as partner organization. Smart India Hackathon - Building a Culture of Innovation SIH is conducted every year since 2017 and currently it is organized in two formats for higher education students i.e., SIH Software & SIH Hardware Edition. This year Smart India Hackathon - Junior has also been introduced for school students to build a culture of Innovation and problem-solving attitude at the school level. Every year SIH is impacting lakhs of students and provides them a national platform to test their educational learnings in real-world problem-solving. It also aligns their interest toward Innovation and entrepreneurship. Smart India Hackathon 2022 hardware grand finale is scheduled from 25th August to 29th August 2022 and the Smart India Hackathon 2022 software grand finale is scheduled from 25th august to 26th August 2022. SIH 2022 has offered 476 problem statements received from 53 Union Ministries in the finale. This year more than 15000 students and mentors are travelling to the 75 nodal centers to take part in the SIH 2022 grand finale. Teams at Manav Rachna are working on the Problems shared by Two Ministries During the SIH grand finale, the student team works round the clock under the guidance of mentors and Ministry/Organization representatives to produce the working solution for the selected problem statements. At MRIIRS, 16 teams are working on the problem statements that are assigned by: Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ministry of Culture. Each Problem statement has a winning amount of Rs. 1 lakh. Under the student innovation category three prizes of Rs. 1 lakh, Rs. 75000, and Rs. 50000 will be provided to the winning teams.

