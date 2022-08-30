Asia Cup Scoreboard: AFG vs Bangla

Scoreboard of the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan here on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Innings: Mohammad Naim b Mujeeb 6 Anamul Haque lbw b Mujeeb 5 Shakib Al Hasan b Mujeeb 11 Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Rashid 1 Afif Hossain lbw b Rashid 12 Mahmudullah c Ibrahim Zadran b Rashid 25 Mosaddek Hossain not out 48 Mahedi Hasan run out 14 Mohammad Saifuddin not out 0 Extras: (LB-3 W-2) 5 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 127 Fall of wickets: 1/7 2/13 3/24 4/28 5/53 6/89 7/127 Bowling: Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0-25-0, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-16-3, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-31-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-22-3, Mohammad Nabi 3-0-23-0, Azmatullah Omarzai 1-0-7-0. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

