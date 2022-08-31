Tribal help has scars all over body, teeth missing, says cop

A tale of inhuman torture has unfolded since Sunita, a 29-year-old help who was allegedly held captive at now-suspended BJP leader Seema Patra's residence in Ranchi, was rescued by the police, an officer here said.

Patra, wife of a retired IAS officer, was arrested earlier in the day.

The accused leader, who had been evading arrest since a complaint was lodged in the case by her son's friend, was apprehended from her posh Ashok Nagar locality residence in Ranchi when she had gone there to collect some of her belongings, the police officer said.

According to Argora Police Station in-charge Vinod Kumar, Sunita was recovered in an ''indescribable condition'' on the night of August 22.

''She had severe wounds and burn marks all over her body, as examined by a woman officer. She looked highly malnourished,'' Kumar told PTI.

Kumar also said that the 29-year-old help, in her statement, claimed that she was ''held captive for eight years''.

A video of Sunita narrating her ordeal had gone viral on social media, following which clamour for Patra's arrest had grown louder across the state and elsewhere. Patra was subsequently suspended.

''She is in a state of trauma. Sunita claimed that she was made to lick her urine… Many of her teeth are missing. She was allegedly hit with iron rods,'' another police officer said, adding that the 29-year-old is undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Vivek Basky, a friend of Patra's son, had approached the police to inform them about Sunita, following which the police lodged an FIR under various provisions of the SC/ST Act and IPC, and conducted a raid at the Ashok Nagar residence.

The victim's statement was recorded before a magistrate on Tuesday.

Patra, following her arrest, claimed that she was innocent and ''being framed'' in the case.

Meanwhile, a team from the National Commission for Women met Sunita at RIMS to take a note of her present condition.

Members of various tribal outfits have been visiting RIMS to enquire about Sunita since Tuesday.

