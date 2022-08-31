MBBS student commits suicide in Maharashtra's Latur city

A third year MBBS student of a private college has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room in Latur city of central Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased student was identified by the police as Bhagwat Sunil Bade (21), a resident of Devdahiphal village in adjoining Beed district, but the reason for his extreme step was not yet known.

According to the police, Bade was a very bright student in his school days and had got admission in the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course at the MIT Medical College here on strength of merit.

The 21-year-old student had secured good marks in the first two years and was in the third year of MBBS, they said.

He was staying in a boys' hostel located outside the college campus on Ambajogai Road and hanged himself in his room on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

A police team visited the hostel and conducted a 'panchnama' (spot inspection), and the student's body was handed over to his family members on Wednesday morning after a postmortem.

According to his friends, Bade had not been regularly attending classes and had come back to the college after a three-day visit to his village last week.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Vivekananda Chowk police station, the police said.

An investigation was underway to find out the reason for the suicide, said Police Inspector Sudhakar Bawkar.

